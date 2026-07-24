Who will be the next President of Bangladesh? Speculations mount

Following the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Friday afternoon, intense speculation has gripped political circles over who will become the next President of Bangladesh.

President Sahabuddin submitted his resignation letter to the Speaker at 4:30PM today. While no official decision has been announced, discussions have begun at top government and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) levels, according to relevant sources. Names of several senior leaders are being actively discussed.

Party sources claim that BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee members Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Dr. Abdul Moyeen Khan are among the frontrunners for the presidency. Additionally, current Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani’s name is also making rounds in various circles as a potential candidate.

However, neither the government nor the BNP has officially announced any candidate. Under the Constitution, Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad will discharge the duties of the President until a new President is elected.

Political analysts noted that under the current constitutional arrangement, the decision of the majority party in Parliament will be decisive in electing the President. Consequently, the final decision of BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is considered paramount.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in discussions

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been serving as the Secretary General of BNP for over a decade. In his long political career, he served as a Member of Parliament and a State Minister. Currently, he is serving as the Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives.

Party sources said his vast experience, political acceptability, and long-standing organizational leadership make him a strong contender for the post.

Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain

A former professor of Geology at Dhaka University, Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain joined BNP in 1979 at the call of late President Ziaur Rahman. He is currently a senior member of the party’s Standing Committee.

He served as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare during the 2001-2006 tenure and was elected MP from the Comilla-1 constituency in the last general election. His senior status and experience place him among the key contenders.

Dr. Abdul Moyeen Khan

Former Dhaka University Physics professor Dr. Abdul Moyeen Khan has been elected to Parliament multiple times and held several ministerial portfolios in past BNP administrations.

Currently, he serves as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Planning. His clean image, academic background, and long political experience bring him into active consideration.

Nasimul Gani also in focus

Beside politicians, the name of current Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani, a seasoned civil servant, is also being discussed.

He assumed office as the country’s 26th Cabinet Secretary on February 16 this year. He previously held critical administrative roles in the President’s Office, Public Administration Ministry, and Home Ministry.

Despite widespread speculation, no final consensus has been reached, and the picture is expected to become clearer in the coming days as high-level consultations continue.