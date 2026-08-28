Locals protest alleged fraud, embezzlement by Hafiz Uddin in Dowarabazar

Local residents of Dowarabazar upazila in Sunamganj have staged a human chain demanding exemplary punishment and a proper investigation into allegations of fraud, misappropriation of government allowances, overseas job scams and political influence against a local man named Hafiz Uddin.

The human chain was held after Friday prayers near the West Tengratila Jame Mosque in Tengratila village under Surma Union. Locals alleged that Hafiz Uddin has been collecting government honorarium under the Bangladesh Islamic Foundation’s mosque-based “Easy Quran Education” programme by using the name of the West Tengratila Jame Mosque, although he is not serving as either an imam or a muezzin at the mosque.

Leaders of the mosque committee and local residents alleged that false documents were submitted to obtain government benefits in the name of the mosque. Speaking at the human chain, mosque committee president Ask Ali, general secretary Jamal Uddin and local resident Akhtar Hossain demanded that the alleged appointment be cancelled and that the actual imam currently serving at the mosque be appointed to the position.

Hafiz Uddin has also been accused of taking large sums of money from people by promising to send them abroad through a travel business. One alleged victim, Md Mukbul Hossain of Islampur village, said he sold his belongings and handed over a substantial amount of money to Hafiz Uddin in the hope of securing a good job abroad. However, after reaching the foreign country, he allegedly found that the actual job did not match what had been promised, leaving him in severe financial and family hardship.

Locals further alleged that Hafiz Uddin has changed his political affiliations according to his personal interests. They claimed that photographs of him with influential leaders of the then-ruling Bangladesh Chhatra League and Awami League had circulated on social media, while following the political change, photographs showing his proximity to local BNP activists have also surfaced.

When contacted about the allegations, Hafiz Uddin avoided directly responding to the fraud allegations. He said, “I teach in North Tengratila using the name of West Tengratila Jame Mosque. And expatriates say many things after going abroad; you cannot pay heed to everything they say.” He declined to comment further on the other allegations.

A concerned official of the Islamic Foundation said a preliminary assessment suggested that Hafiz Uddin may have joined the programme by providing false information. The official said the matter would be investigated seriously and legal action would be taken if the allegations were substantiated.

Local residents are now waiting to see what steps the local administration and the Islamic Foundation take over the allegations of using a false mosque identity, misappropriating government funds and allegedly deceiving people seeking employment abroad.