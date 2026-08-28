Diesel generators in high demand amid power and gas shortage

Amid the ongoing electricity and gas crisis in the country, demand for diesel has increased significantly. The use of diesel-powered generators, particularly in industrial facilities and private establishments, has risen sharply.

However, the Bangladesh Petrol Pump Owners Association has alleged that a “silent shortage” of diesel is emerging in different regions because supply remains limited compared with demand.

The organization’s Convener, Syed Sazzadul Karim Kabul, raised the issue in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) On Friday (August 28). In the letter, he urged the BPC Chairman to ensure diesel supplies across the country in line with demand.

The letter stated that the country is currently facing an electricity shortage. At the same time, around 25 percent of the total demand for natural gas cannot be met. As a result, large industrial factories and various other establishments have increasingly turned to diesel-powered generators as an alternative source of electricity. This has led to a significant rise in diesel demand across the country.

According to the association, diesel demand in the Dhaka division has increased by approximately 10 to 12 times compared with normal periods. However, instead of supplying fuel according to demand, daily limits have reportedly been imposed on the amount of oil that marketing companies can supply, with the limits being set through the ministry.

The letter further alleged that instructions have been issued stating that if fuel is supplied beyond the quota, the relevant marketing official would be held responsible for providing the additional fuel. As a result, despite high demand, many petrol pumps are unable to stock diesel according to their actual requirements.

The letter noted that petrol pumps in areas surrounded by large numbers of industrial factories, in particular, are receiving.