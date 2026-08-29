Barcola set to travel to England for Liverpool move

French winger Bradley Barcola is set to travel to England today to complete the formalities of his proposed move to Liverpool, according to French sports daily L’Équipe.

The 23-year-old forward is expected to undergo a medical and complete the remaining transfer procedures before joining the Premier League club. Liverpool could reportedly pay around €140 million to sign Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Although Barcola has not always been a guaranteed starter for PSG, he has established himself as one of Europe’s most promising wingers. He contributed to 20 goals and assists across all competitions last season and has also impressed with the France national team.

Barcola’s ability to beat defenders one-on-one is considered one of his biggest strengths. His pace and dribbling can create problems for opposing defences, potentially adding greater variety to Liverpool’s attack.

Liverpool have also been looking to strengthen their options on the wings. Victor Muñoz joined the club this summer and is still adapting to English football, while Rio Ngumoha remains relatively inexperienced. Barcola’s arrival would therefore provide Liverpool with a more established attacking option for the season ahead.