99.91% done, yet costs increase in HSIA

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport’s Third Terminal construction work is almost 99.91% completed, but the government is now proposing Tk 902 crore more funding with a one-year extension till June 2027.

Originally sanctioned in 2017 at Tk 13,610 crore, the project will cost now Tk 22,267.67 crore, which is Tk 8,657.19 crore above the initial cost.

Though the terminal already had a soft opening ceremony on October 27, 2023, it has not started operation yet. Another soft opening is scheduled on December 16, and measures are being taken to hire a Japanese operator.

Moreover, there are many controversies about contractor payment, maintenance cost, audit objections, and technical issues. There are still 121 audit objections pending regarding this project.

The experts have raised concerns about the delayed process and increasing cost of this major aviation project