Special unit to recover looted arms; informants to get Tk 2 lakh reward

A special police unit is being formed to recover illegal and looted firearms, said Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said on Saturday.

He made the announcement while briefing reporters after a quarterly crime review meeting at the Rajarbagh Police Auditorium.

”Police would launch a dedicated drive to recover illegal and looted weapons.”

To encourage people to assist in the recovery of firearms, the government has announced rewards of up to Tk2 lakh for those providing information or otherwise helping authorities recover the weapons, the home minister added.