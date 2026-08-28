3 more children die with measles symptoms in Sylhet as toll tops 150

Three more children with measles symptoms have died at two hospitals in Sylhet, taking the fatality count among patients with such symptoms in the division to 141.

Another 10 deaths have been recorded among patients whose measles infections were confirmed through laboratory tests, according to the Directorate General of Health Services, bringing the two categories combined to 151.

The three children died between Thursday morning and Friday morning, said Mohammad Nur-e-Alam Shamim, assistant director of the Sylhet Directorate General of Health Services.

Five-month-old Udbhav Biswas, son of Nakul Biswas of Fenchuganj Upazila in Sylhet, was among those who died.

Another child, 11-month-old Humayara from Dowarabazar Upazila in Sunamganj, was also receiving treatment at Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital.

Nine-month-old Adil from Sylhet Sadar Upazila died while receiving treatment at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

According to the Sylhet DGHS report, 356 patients with measles symptoms were receiving treatment at hospitals across the division as of Friday morning.

Another 128 patients suspected of having measles were admitted to hospitals during the preceding 24 hours.

Laboratory tests have confirmed measles infections in 1,031 people across Sylhet Division since Jan 1.