Gold prices cut by Tk 7,115 per bhori

The price of gold jewelry has fallen in the country’s market. The price of 22-carat, gold jewelry has been reduced by Tk 7,115 per bhori (11.664 grams). As a result, the price of one bhori of high-quality gold jewelry, including VAT, has been set at Tk 240,628.

The price was reduced following a decline in the price of refined gold in the local market. The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) said the new price came into effect at 10:00 AM on Saturday.

On Saturday (August 29), the BAJUS Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring held a meeting and decided to reduce gold prices. The decision was later announced in a notice signed by the committee’s chairman, Dr. Dewan Aminul Islam Shaheen.

The price of 22-carat gold jewelry has been reduced by Tk 7,115 per bhori, bringing the price, including VAT, to Tk 240,628. The price of 21-carat gold jewelry has been reduced by Tk 6,823 per bhori to Tk 229,781.

The price of 18-carat gold jewelry has been reduced by Tk 5,832 per bhori to Tk 197,355. Meanwhile, the price of gold jewelry under the traditional system has been reduced by Tk 4,724 per bhori to Tk 161,196.

Along with gold jewelry, the price of silver jewelry has also been reduced. Including VAT, the price of 22-carat silver jewelry has been cut by Tk 175 per bhori to Tk 5,307. The price of 21-carat silver jewelry has also been reduced by Tk 175 to Tk 5,074 per bhori, while the price of 18-carat silver jewelry has been cut by Tk 117 to Tk 4,374 per bhori. Silver jewelry under the traditional system has been reduced by Tk 59 per bhori to Tk 3,324.