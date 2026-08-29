Health minister inspects Habiganj Sadar Hospital

Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Sakhawat Hossain Bakul on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the unhygienic conditions at Habiganj Sadar Hospital during a surprise inspection.

The minister visited the hospital at around 12:30 PM and inspected its medicine store, pharmacy, paediatric ward, emergency unit, pathology department and kitchen.

He also expressed dissatisfaction after finding no pharmacist on duty at the pharmacy and ordered the transfer of pharmacist Regan Ahmed to Bishwambharpur in Sunamganj.

Later, the minister visited Habiganj Medical College Hospital and met doctors, urging them to perform their duties with dedication. He also praised doctors for their role during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to journalists after the visit, Bakul alleged that the health sector had suffered from widespread corruption over the past 17 years and said the government had taken programmes to improve healthcare services.

He said surprise inspections were being carried out at hospitals across the country as part of efforts to improve the sector.

The minister said necessary numbers of doctors would be allocated to Habiganj Sadar Hospital and steps would be taken to increase its bed capacity and ensure required healthcare services.