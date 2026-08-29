Bishwo Rang offers up to 50pc discount ahead of Durga Puja

Life & Style desk : Bishwo Rang, a leading homegrown fashion brand, has long been working to blend Bangladesh’s culture, heritage and artistic traditions with contemporary fashion. By presenting traditional designs and heritage elements through a modern aesthetic, the brand continues to offer customers a diverse range of clothing and fashion collections.

Ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja, Bishwo Rang has launched a special ‘Agomoni Discount’ campaign, offering customers discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected products for their Puja shopping.

The ‘Agomoni Discount’ campaign will begin on August 28 and continue until September 19. The offer will be available through Bishwo Rang’s online platform, as well as at all Bishwo Rang outlets across the country.

Bishwo Rang Managing Director Biplab Saha said the ‘Agomoni Discount’ campaign aims to make customers a greater part of the festive spirit of the upcoming Durga Puja. At the same time, the initiative seeks to make Bishwo Rang’s collections-created through a blend of local culture, heritage and contemporary fashion-accessible to a wider audience.