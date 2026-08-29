74 more people from families of enforced disappearance, July victims get jobs

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 74 people from families of victims of enforced disappearances, murders and the July mass uprising.

At a ceremony held at the Karabi Hall of the Prime Minister’s Office in Tejgaon, the Prime Minister personally handed appointment letters to 10 of the recipients.

Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon said the 74 recipients included family members of victims of enforced disappearance and killing, as well as injured fighters and family members of those killed during the July mass uprising.

Among those receiving appointment letters from the Prime Minister were Ishfaq Ahmed, brother of Iftekhar Ahmed Dinar; Moniruzzaman Hira, brother of Nuruzzaman Jony; Anan Hossain Noor, brother of Anwar Hossain Mahbub; Hasnain Reza, brother of Selim Reza Pintu; and Shammi Sultana, wife of Khaled Hossain Sohel.

Recipients from the July uprising included visually impaired injured fighter Alal Ahmed, Md Abul Hossain, father of martyr Alvi; Zartaj Parvin, mother of martyr Ahnaf; injured fighter Kazi Saimum Siraj; and Mahbub Alam, brother of Israfil Islam.

The recipients expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the appointments and demanded justice for those responsible for enforced disappearances and killings.

The programme was conducted by Atikur Rahman Rumon, also the convener of Amra BNP Poribar.

Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister ABM Abdus Sattar, Press Secretary Saleh Shibly, Deputy Press Secretary Zahidul Islam Rony, Hasan Shiplu, Suzauddaula, Shahadat Shadhin, Assistant Press Secretary AKM Nazmul Haque, Shahriar Pamir and Moksedul Momin Mithun of Amra BNP Poribar, among others, were present.