AI cannot be used to write judgments: Chief Justice

Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury on Saturday said artificial intelligence should not be used to write court judgments, stressing that judges must rely on facts, law and their own conscience.

Speaking as the chief guest at the opening of the ‘AI Governance Summer School 2026’ at the Asiatic Society Bangladesh auditorium in the capital, he said using AI to write judgments would be inappropriate.

Addressing judges, the Chief Justice said writing a judgment required three elements: the facts of the case, the applicable law and the judge’s conscience.

“A judge must examine the facts, apply the relevant law and use his or her own wisdom and conscience in reaching a decision,” he said.

He said human conscience and independent thinking could not be controlled or replaced by artificial intelligence.

The Chief Justice also warned of the risks of relying blindly on AI, citing a recent case in England in which references provided by AI were later found to be non-existent.

“We must remain cautious and ensure that AI is used for positive purposes and not misused,” he said.

Additional Attorney General Barrister Anik R Haque and Dhaka University Law Faculty Dean Dr Mohammad Ekramul Haque also spoke at the programme. Deputy Attorney General Barrister Tasnova Shelly delivered the welcome address.