Govt to decide on Makkah pact after reviewing all aspects: Law Minister

Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman has said that the government will take a decision on the proposed Makkah pact after carefully considering all relevant aspects.

”India will act according to its foreign policy, and we will act according to ours. India will move in its own way and Bangladesh will move in its own way.”

The minister was speaking after attending a reception for meritorious students of Jhenaidah Collectorate School and College.

Asked about the country’s law and order situation, Md Asaduzzaman said the government’s focus was not on whether it was satisfied with the situation, but on ensuring that law and order remained normal.

”The government is working tirelessly to maintain a normal law and order situation.”