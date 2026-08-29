Indian Smuggler Arrested With Firearms and Yaba after BGB Clash in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained an Indian contraband runner, seizing a foreign-built handgun, a pair of .22-caliber bullets and 500 Yaba pills following an armed clash along the Kumarshail frontier in Moulvibazar district’s Barlekha upazila.

The apprehension occurred during a targeted raid carried out by the Beanibazar Battalion (52 BGB) on Thursday night, as detailed in an official media release published on Friday morning.

Acting on an intelligence tip indicating that a cross-border syndicate intended to sneak a cache of weapons and narcotics into the country via the Kumarshail border, a specialized patrol unit staked out the location at approximately 10 pm.

As the targeted individuals approached, BGB personnel challenged them.

Realizing the patrol was there, the suspects fired shots, forcing the border guards to shoot back in self-preservation.

The culprits subsequently tried to escape, but BGB members pursued them and successfully captured one Indian citizen. Authorities recovered a foreign-made pistol, two .22-bore rounds of ammunition, and 500 Yaba tablets from him.

During initial questioning, the captive acknowledged his active role in a transnational smuggling network.

Officials believe the seized firearms and narcotics were transported from India to be distributed within Bangladesh.

BGB intelligence units are pressing forward with efforts to track down and apprehend the remaining suspects who managed to get away.

Beanibazar Battalion Commanding Officer Lt Col Md Ataur Rahman Sujan emphasized that BGB personnel are upholding maximum watchfulness and operational expertise to block the illegal trafficking of narcotics, weaponry, and other contraband across the frontier.

“Alongside maintaining border security, such operations will continue to protect the country’s young generation from the dangers of drugs,” he stated.