Bangladesh reports one Covid death, 678 positive cases

Bangladesh on Thursday reported one Covid-19 death while it recorded 678 coronavirus positive cases during the same period.

“Bangladesh reported 14.13 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 4,798 samples were tested during the last 24 hours,” a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 526 while zero Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,346 people and infected 20,20,148 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,61,819 after another 339 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.11 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.45 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,346 fatalities, 12,913 occurred in Dhaka, 5,895 in Chattogram, 2,153 in Rajshahi, 3,733 in Khulna, 990 in Barishal, 1,343 in Sylhet, 1,423 in Rangpur and 896 in Mymensingh divisions.