LPG price cut by Tk 35 a 12kg cylinder

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has adjusted downward the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk 35 per 12kg cylinder to Tk 1,200 from the existing rate of Tk 1,235 as sold by the private companies.

The new price rate will come into effect from 6pm today, BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil announced at a virtual press conference.

The price of different quantities of LPG cylinders will be determined accordingly.

The BERC said it adjusted the price after LPG prices went down in the global market.

The price of LPG sold by state-owned LP Gas Limited remains unchanged.

The price of LPG (autogas) used in cars has also been adjusted downward and now auto gas will be sold at Tk 55.92 per litre, which was Tk 57.55 earlier.

The BERC set the prices of LPG for the first time on April 12, 2021.