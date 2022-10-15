Dengue death toll rises to 89 as six more patients die in 24 hrs

Six more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising this year’s death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 89.

During this period, 734 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the latest deaths, five were reported from Dhaka division and another was from Chattogram division.

The dengue death toll in Dhaka division stands at 51, in Chattogram division at 33 while it remained static in Barishal division at five.

Of the new patients, 468 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 266 outside it.

A total of 2,889 dengue patients, including 1,992 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The Directorate has recorded 24, 326 dengue cases and 21, 348 recoveries so far this year.