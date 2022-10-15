Bangladesh now has 176 green garment factories – highest in the world

Bangladesh has strengthened its position as the global leader in green apparel factories, as the country now has 176 such factories with USGBC’s LEED certification.

Three more Bangladeshi garment factories have achieved green building certification from the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) in the platinum category.

The factories are CA Knitwear in the Bhobanipur area of Gazipur, Silken Sewing in the Baniarchala area of the district, and Sultana Sweaters in the Meherabari area of Mymensingh.

Some 550 are also in the pipeline to get the USGBC Leadership in Environmental and Energy in Design (LEED) – a globally recognised symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership – certification, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Mohiuddin Rubel said.

Of them, 76 are platinum-rated, 105 gold-rated, 10 silver-rated and four are only certified, he added.

Bangladesh has the highest number of green garment buildings, where 57 are platinum-rated, 105 gold-rated, 10 silver-rated, and four have no rating. Vietnam and Indonesia come next in the list of green factories.

USGBC honours factories based on several criteria – transformation performance, energy, water, and waste management. The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.