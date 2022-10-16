180 Hindu outfits write to UK PM Truss over clashes in Leicester

At least 180 Hindu organisations and British Indian groups have written to United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Liz Truss, claiming members of the Hindu community were “living in state of fear” in the wake of communal clashes in Leicester and Birmingham, and sought security for the community across the UK, particularly ahead of Diwali.3

Clashes erupted between groups from Muslim and Hindu communities in Leicester last month, which were attributed to tension over a cricket match. While British media has reported that over 50 arrests have been made and several people were charged, the signatories alleged the violence was set off by “marginalisation of the Hindus”.

They have sought security both in the short-term and the long-term, including sufficient security during the celebration of Diwali later this month across the UK.

