Bangladesh-Switzerland bilateral trade exceeds $ 1 billion

Dr. Mohammad Afroz Jalil, Country Manager of Roche Bangladesh Ltd. has been elected President of the Switzerland Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SBCCI) for 2022-2024.

Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh, Nathalie Chuard, conveyed best wishes to SBCCI and shared her experience on Bangladesh and potential business opportunities.

“This year has been significant for both Switzerland and Bangladesh. We are celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations and our bilateral trade surpassed the $1 billion mark for the first-time last year,” Ambassador Chuard was quoted by the SBCCI as saying.

Terming SBCCI as a member of “ᴛᴇᴀᴍ Switzerland” in Bangladesh, she also said that together much more can be done to strengthen the bilateral economic ties and address questions related to business climate.

Saad Omar Fahim, Director of Clarichem Limited, has been elected Secretary General while Tarun Patwary, Country Manager of Kuehne + Nagel, was elected as treasurer of the bilateral chamber of commerce.

Vice President from the investor group is Abdur Rashid (Country Manager of SGS Bangladesh Ltd.), and Vice President from the agent group is Vidiya Amrit Khan (Director of Tutelar Oil Services Co. Pvt. Ltd.).

The rest of the EC members are Abdul Matin Chowdhury (MD of New Asia Ltd.), Debabrata Roy Chowdhury (Director – Legal, RSA, Corporate Affairs and Company Secretary at Nestlé Bangladesh Limited), Julian A. Weber (CEO, Secure Link Services BD Ltd), Iqbal Chowdhury (CFO – LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd.), Hedayet Ullah (Managing Director, Syngenta Bangladesh Limited), Saiful Islam (Chairman & M.D – Daffodil Trading Ltd), Mohammad Abul Hasnat (CEO – Hasnat Enterprise & Swiss Elegance), and Sontosh Chandra Nath (MD & CEO- Alpha Vision Limited).

The new Executive Committee (EC) was announced at the 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the SBCCI held recently at a city hotel.

At the event, Dr. Jalil shed light on the present global economic situation.

“As we are in a post-pandemic period and Russia-Ukraine war is on, we need to demonstrate our indomitable character,” he said, expressing his commitment to maintain the chamber’s vigorous efforts to speed up bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Switzerland.

SBCCI’s advisor Naquib Khan lauded the organization’s initiatives and recalled the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh and Switzerland’s diplomatic relations.

He expressed optimism that bilateral trade will increase in the near future despite all the barriers and difficulties on the international stage.

After the Ambassador’s remarks, the chamber’s annual operations were presented by Saad Omar Fahim. Managing Director of New Asia Limited Abdul Matin Chowdhury also spoke.