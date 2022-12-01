Special corona vaccination campaign to inoculate 90 lakh people begins

A weeklong special vaccination campaign against the coronavirus began today across the country, with the aim of inoculating 90 lakh people with a booster shot of the jab.

According to health ministry sources, the special vaccination campaign will be held to mark the country’s great victory month.

As per the plan, the vaccination campaign will continue until December 7.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), around 4.58 crore people in the country are now waiting for the booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine.

The booster dose of the vaccine will be administered in the special vaccination campaign among the people who haven’t taken their third dose yet.

Declaring the vaccination campaign at a programme, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on November 22 said they have one crore doses of the vaccine for adults in their stock. “We will run a special vaccination campaign to mark the great victory month,” he said.

Zahid Maleque said a total of 1,42,845 workers—57,138 vaccinators and 85,707 volunteers—will carry out the vaccination campaign in 28,569 vaccination centres across the country, including in Dhaka city.

According to him, the government immunised 13.49 crore people across the country through nine special vaccination campaigns.

According to the DGHS, 14.84 crore people aged 5 years and older have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, 12.52 crore people have received the second dose, and 5.91 crore people have received booster doses of the jabs to date.

The government started a vaccination programme against the coronavirus on January 27, 2021.

The DGHS sources said the government is planning to inoculate some people with a fourth shot of the vaccine.

According to DGHS sources, the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on COVID-19 recommended that the government administer the fourth dose to citizens over the age of 60, frontline workers, and pregnant women.