Young people in Tower Hamlets to benefit from an Institute of Academic Excellence?

A new initiative to help young people in Tower Hamlets gain access to the country’s top

universities has been given the go ahead.

At last night’s Full Council meeting, a motion was passed to support the establishment

of an Institute of Academic Excellence.

The aim of the Institute will be to accelerate young people’s entry into Oxbridge and

Russell Group universities by providing a benchmark for education in the borough.

Lutfur Rahman, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said:

“I am delighted that this motion has been passed. An Institute of Academic Excellence

will improve and accelerate education in Tower Hamlets.

“I strongly believe that education is the best route out of poverty, which is why I

reintroduced the Education Maintenance Allowance and University Bursary schemes.

“Our young people deserve to represent our borough in top universities across the

country, and I will do everything in my power to get them there.”

Cllr Maium Miah Talukdar, Cabinet Member for Education and Lifelong Learning,

said:

“Every pupil in Tower Hamlets deserves access to the best quality education.

“I am pleased that we will be taking action to get our young people into top universities

as a part of our drive to accelerate education in the borough.”

During the meeting, Full Council also agreed to promote the employment of teachers

with protected characteristics into leadership roles.