Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has day lifted the floor price from 169 companies.

Downward price change limit (circuit breaker) for the 169 companies/securities will be one percent based on the reference price or previous trading day’s closing price, as per a BSEC circular issued on Wednesday.

However, according to the rules, upward price change limit (circuit breaker) will be maximum 10 percent in a day.