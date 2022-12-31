Bangabandhu T-20 cricket league inaugurated in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Bangabandhu T-20 Premier Cricket League was inaugurated at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Saturday.

Kulaura Sports Association organized the tournament at Kulaura NC School Ground.

Kulaura Upazila Parishad chairman AKM Sofi Ahmad Salman inaugurated the tournament as the chief guest in the morning with the Upazila Sports Association president and upazila nirbahi officer Mahmudur Rahman Khondkar in the chair.

Upazila Awami League president Rafiqul Islam Renu, Kulaura Municipality mayor and secretary of Upazila Sports Association Principal Sipar Uddin Ahmed and OC Abduch Salek spoke as special guests at the opening ceremony conducted by the tournament management committee member secretary Ehsan Ahmed Tipu.

At that time, Kulaura Government College principal (retd) Soumya Pradeep Bhattacharya Sajal, Kulaura Press Club president M Shakeel Rashid Chowdhury and secretary Khaled Parvez Bakhsh, Kulaura TBF chairman Mainul Islam Shamim, Upazila Awami League organizing Secretary Jamal Hossain, prominent footballers Abduch Salam, Kabul Pal were present and the tournament convener Saifur Rashid Suman were present as guests at the programme.

According to the tournament management committee, a total of 40 teams are participating in the tournament.