Fire breaks out at Sreemangal shopping market

Moulvibazar Correspondent : A massive fire broke out at Nixon Shopping Market under Sreemangal upazila in Moulvibazar district on Saturday morning.

Locals said the fired started on Saturday morning around 4.00 am and at least 43 shops and a parked truck were burnt in that massive fire. Locals informed Fire Service immediately after the fire broke out in the market.

Sreemangal Fire Service and Civil Defence officer-in-charge Abu Taher said being informed, two units of Sreemangal unit and one unit of Moulvibazar rushed there and doused the fire after 2.30 hours attempt.

Moulvibazar-4 seat Md Abdus Shahid confirmed the matter.