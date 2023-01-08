Metro rail wants to get power at low price

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) has made a proposal to Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) seeking electricity supply at low price for metro rail.

The DMTCL made the proposal to the power distribution company concerned during a public hearing for power tariff hike held at the Shaheed AKM Shamsul Huque Khan Auditorium of BIAM in the capital on Sunday.

It is learnt that the public hearing will continue on Monday. If the public hearing doesn’t conclude on Monday, it may continue till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the BERC raised the wholesale power tariff by 19.92 per cent on November 21 last. Since then five companies have requested the BERC to raise power tariff at retail level. The companies have claimed that they would incur financial losses if the power tariff was not raised at retail level after increasing at wholesale level.