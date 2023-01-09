TCB starts selling essential items Tuesday

The state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will start selling essential items across the country from Tuesday at a subsidised rate.

Some one crore families across the country having cards would be able to buy such essential items, TCB in a statement said on Monday.

It will sell essential commodities among low income in different parts of the country through its dealers at fixed places in association with the city corporations and district and upazila administrations.

People would be able to purchase two litres of soybean oil at Tk 110 per liter, two kgs of lentils at Tk 70 per kg, one kg of sugar for Tk 60 at a time.