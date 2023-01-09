Woman held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar

A woman was held with 290 pieces of Yaba tablets from Rajnagar upazila of Moulvibazar district on Monday.

The arrestee was identified as Kulsum Begam, 40.

Offier-in-charge of Rajnagar police station Binoy Bhusan Roy said on information a police team, led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Sulaiman Ahmed, conducted a raid at a house of one Tonjab Ali at Poitura village of Panchgaon union of the upazila around 2am on Monday.

Sensing the presence of law-enforcers Tonjab managed to flee the spot. But police arrested Kulsum with 270 Yaba tablets, worth Tk 80 thousand.A case was filed under Narcotics Control Act with the police station.