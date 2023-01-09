Spreading ‘rumours’ about banking sector: 5 arrested in city

Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested five persons on charge of spreading rumours about banking sector.

They were arrested from different places of the capital on Sunday night, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)’s media centre on Monday.

The arrested men are Mohammad Nur Un Nabi, Md Afsar Uddin Roman, Md Abu Sayid Saju, Md Shadhin Mia, and Md Abdus Salam.

They were arrested for spreading disinformation about S Alam Group, Islami Bank and other banks and financial institutions, said DMP’s Additional Commissioner Harun-or-Rashid.

He said, “Certain individuals are attempting to destabilise Bangladesh’s financial sector by spreading false information about banks and financial institutions through social media and other means.”

“The DB’s cyber monitoring team investigated the matter when it caught their attention. They found that several people, including the arrested men, are spreading fabricated information in various parts of the country including through social media, with the help of ‘anti-independence conspirators’ in the country and abroad.”

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd is a reputed bank in Bangladesh and the anti-independence quarter made it a target of their disinformation campaign aimed at creating a crisis of confidence in the banking sector among the common people.

The main aim of this gang is to destabilise the country’s financial sector.