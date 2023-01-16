Youth killed in Sylhet road mishap

A young man was killed in a road accident in Nabab road area in Sylhet city on Monday morning.

The dead was Hriday Ahmed, 25, son of Abdus Shahid, a resident of Bagbari Narsingtila area of the city.

Witnesses said Hriday was returning house riding on a motorcycle in the morning. On the way, a micro bus from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in front of LGED office, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the spot and sent to Sylhet M. A. G. Osmani Medical College morgue for an autopsy.

Sylhet Kotwali Model Police Station officer-in-charge Ali Mahmud confirmed the matter.