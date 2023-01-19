Govt to buy 1.10cr litre soybean oil for TCB

The government will procure 1.10 crore litres of soybean oil for the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) from local source.

The decision was taken on Thursday at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Syed Mahbub Khan said the cabinet committee approved the procurement proposal of the TCB under the Commerce Ministry to procure 1.10 crore litres of Soybean oil with a cost of around Tk 200.20 crore from Shun Shing Edible Oil Ltd.

The CCGP also approved another procurement proposal of TCB to procure 8,000 metric tons lentil from ETC Agro Processing Pvt Ltd., India (Local Agent: Export Trading BD Ltd, Dhaka) with a cost of Tk 73.96 crore.