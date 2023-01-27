Epic Properties celebrates its 20th anniversary

Epic Properties on Thursday celebrated its 20th anniversary with various events in Chattogram city.

Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury was present as the chief guest in the event held in a hotel in the city.

Epic Properties Chairman engineer Lokman Kabir gave the welcome speech at the event.

The daily Azadi Editor MA Malek, former Chattogram city mayor AJM Nashir Uddin, Chittagong Chamber President Mahbubul Alam, Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology Vice Chancellor Dr Rafiqul Alam, Epic Properties Managing Director Engineer Abu Sufian and director Anwar Hossain were present, among others, at the event.