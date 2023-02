A 4.3-magnitude quake took place 11 kilometres northeast of Chhatak in Sylhet at 9:56am today.

The earthquake hit at a depth of 64.8km, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Farzana Sultana, assistant meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said, “The earthquake happened at 9:56am and registered at 4.3 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was India’s Meghalaya region.

“It’s impact in Sylhet was light, and it was not felt severely in the region.”