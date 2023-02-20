Man’s body stuffed in sack found in Surma River

Police recovered the body of a man stuffed in a sack from the Surma River at Dakshin Surma upazila in Sylhet district on Monday morning.

Deceased identities, age around 40, could not found immediately.

Quoting locals, Dakshin Surma Police Station officer-in-charge Md Kamrul Hasan Talukder said locals saw the body on a bank of the river at Baraiandi area and informed police.

Police, later, went there and recovered the body.

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) visited the area and necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.