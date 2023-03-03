Momen held meeting with Indian counterpart Jaishankar

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in New Delhi and discussed issues of mutual interest, reports UNB.

They exchanged greetings and discussed issues of bilateral interests, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“So nice to meet FM Dr Abdul Momen of Bangladesh on G20FMM and Raisina Dialogue 2023 sidelines. Neighbourhood First, always,” Jaishankar tweeted after his meeting with Momen.

Momen also had separate meetings with his Brazilian and Swedish counterparts and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation.

The Foreign Minister of Sweden is the current President of Council of the EU in New Delhi. They discussed the issues of mutual interest and the new sectors of cooperation.

Momen attended G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.