Fire guts 14 shops in Sylhet

At least fourteen shops were gutted in a fire at Dayamir Bazar in Sylhet’s Osmani Nagar upazila early Friday.

No casualties were reported.

Locals said the fire broke out at a shop in the market around 6am and it soon engulfed the adjoining shops.

On information, one fire tender was pressed into service and it took them nearly an hour to bring the flames under control, said Apu Ahmed, in charge of Tajpur Fire Service and Civil Defense.

Fire officials suspect an electrical short-circuit at the first shop has triggered the fire. “The exact amount of loss could not be ascertained immediately,” he said.

Dayamir Union Chairman STM Fakhar Uddin said he visited the scene after being informed.

Affected shop owners claimed that the extent of loss caused by the fire would be about Tk 40 lakh, the chairman added.