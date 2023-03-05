Science Lab explosion: 3 killed, three in critical condition

Three persons were killed and more than 30 injured in an explosion at a building in Science Lab area in the capital on Sunday morning.

The deceased were Shafiquzzaman, Abdul Mannan and Tusher. The trio succumbed to their injuries at Popular Diagnostic Centre on arrival.

Twenty injured, some are pedestrians and some are shopkeepers, are receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, DMCH police outpost in-charge Md Bachchu Miah confirmed the development.

Some left hospitals after taking the first aid.

Of the injured, the condition of three is critical, said Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery resident doctor SM Ayub Hossain.

Dr Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said six people were being treated at the emergency department.

Earlier, the explosion took place 10:52am on the third floor of a three-storey building in Science Laboratory area. Later, a portion of the floor partially collapsed.

After the explosion, black smoke engulfed the building.

Fire men managed to douse the blaze at 11:15am.

Some clothing shops are housed on the second and third floors of the building.

Reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained.