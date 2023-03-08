AmCham programme ‘Women in Business: Empowering Bangladesh Forward’ held in Dhaka

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) held its monthly Luncheon titled “Women in Business: Empowering Bangladesh Forward” Monday at a Dhaka hotel.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury attended the event as the chief guest and Helen LaFave, Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy Dhaka, attended the programme as the guest of honour. AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed joined it as the session chair.

On the occasion, a discussion was organised where Rubaba Dowla, country managing director of Oracle for Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan, moderated the discussion.

Meherun N Islam, president and group managing director of CEMS, and Helen LaFave participated as the designated discussant.

AmCham Vice President and Mastercard Country Manager Syed Mohammad Kamal coordinated the event and offered a vote of thanks.

Members of the chamber, including the executive committee members, executive director, former presidents, foreign dignitaries, business leaders, media representatives and other distinguished guests attended the meeting.