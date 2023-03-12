Will not take part in election under AL govt, BNP to EU

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will not take part in election held under the Awami League government, a party delegation said to EU diplomats on Sunday during a meeting.

The meeting was held at a house in Gulshan-2 in the capital.

After the meeting, BNP standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said, “We made it clearly that we would not go for election under the incumbent government. It is also clear to all who are closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh.”

“Fair election will not be possible under the ruling Awami League government, the people would not be able to elect their representatives,” he added.