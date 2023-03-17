PM Sheikh Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu on his birthday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 103rd birth anniversary and the National Children’s Day-2023.

As part of the state programme, the Premier paid homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangalee of all times, in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 in the capital this morning.

After placing the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the country’s founding father.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force gave an honour guard on the occasion.

A munajat was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of the August 15 carnage.

Later, flanked by senior Awami League (AL) leaders, Sheikh Hasina, also AL President, placed a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of the party.

The Premier later started journey for Tungipara by road after placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the capital.

She will pay rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the mausoleum at Tungipara on Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary.

The birthday of Bangabandhu is being observed across the country as the National Children’s Day for many years.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the vivacious leader of the Bangali nation, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all times, came off in a respected Muslim family at Tungipara village of Gopalganj sub-division, now district.