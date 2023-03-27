Biden greets Bangladesh PM, people on Independence Day

The US President Joe Biden has greeted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the people on the Independence Day, saying that the South Asian nation understand deeply the value of freedom and independence as it fought courageously in 1971 to choose their own fate.

“On behalf of the United States, I wish you (Sheikh Hasina) and the people of Bangladesh a happy Independence Day. The Bangladeshi people understand deeply the value of freedom and independence as they fought courageously in 1971 to choose their own fate and to speak their own language,” he US President wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The US Embassy in Dhaka today shared the letter where Biden said during the over 50 years of diplomatic relations, the United States and Bangladesh have achieved a lot together.

Biden wrote the past half a century of bilateral ties yielded advancing economic development, strengthening people-to-people ties, addressing global health and climate issues, partnering on the humanitarian response to Rohingya refugees, and committing to a prosperous, secure, democratic, and independent Bangladesh.

He highly acclaimed Bangladesh Prime Minister as Bangladesh has opened its arms and welcomed nearly one million Rohingya refugees.

“You set an example for the world of empathy and generosity in practice. We share a commitment to finding long-term solutions to the Rohingya refugee crisis and holding perpetrators of atrocities accountable,” said Biden.

He applauded Bangladesh’s demonstrated commitment to protecting the most vulnerable as the largest contributor to peacekeeping operations.

“We thank Bangladesh for co-hosting the Global Action Plan ministerial that significantly elevated the political commitment to end the global pandemic,” Biden added.

The US President said as Bangladesh approaches its next election, I am reminded of the deep value both of our nations’ people place on democracy, equality, respect for human rights, and free and fair elections.

“On the day of celebration, please accept my sincere wishes to you and the people of Bangladesh. Joy Bangla,” the US President concluded.