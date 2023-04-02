12kg LPG cylinder price slashed by Tk 244

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has adjusted downward the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk 244 per 12kg cylinder to Tk 1,178 from the existing rate of Tk 1,422 as sold by the private companies.

The new price is effective from today, according to a BERC notice.

With the revised price, per kg of LPG will be Tk 98.17.

LPG prices for other sizes of cylinders – from 5.5kg to 45kg – will go down rationally.

As per the announcement, the price of “auto gas” (LPG used for motor vehicles) also decreased to Tk 54.9 per litre from previous price of Tk 66.22 per litre.

The BERC said it adjusted the price after LPG prices went down in the global market.