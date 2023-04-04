Youth killed in Sylhet road accident

A young man was killed after being run over by a tractor at Companiganj upazila in Sylhet district on Monday night.

The accident took place on Phurarpar-Murargaon road of the upazila at around 11 pm.

Deceased Ashique Ali, 22, was son of Attar Ali, a resident of Murargaon village in the upazila.

According to locals, the tractor veered out of control on a road while its driver and others, including Ashique, were trying to move the vehicle. Ashique fell under the wheel of the vehicle at that time, leaving him dead on the spot.

Dakshin Ranikhai union parishad chairman Iqbal Hossain Imad said being informed, firefighters recovered the body at night and sent it to MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Companiganj Police Station officer-in-charge Hillol Roy said the body was handed over to the deceased’s family after autopsy.

Legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.