One dead, 25 injured in a clash in Habiganj

A man was killed and 25 others were wounded in a clash between two groups allegedly over establishing supremacy in Baniachong upazila of Habiganj district on Saturday evening.

The incident took place at Kushiartola village under Makrampur union of the upazila at around 6 pm.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Miah, 45, while identities of the injured could not be known immediately.

According to locals, there had long been a dispute between former union parishad member Azam Ali and Kachham Ali of Kushiartala village under the upazila over establishing dominance. People of both groups locked into an altercation over income earned from properties during an arbitration on Saturday afternoon.

At one stage, the groups attacked each other with locally made lethal weapons, leaving Jahangir, belonged to the Kachham Ali group, dead on the spot and 25 others injured. They are now undergoing treatment at Habiganj Sadar Adhunik Hospital.

Baniachong Police Station officer-in-charge Ajoy Chandra Dev said being informed, police rushed there and fired 20 rounds of bullets and used two rounds of tear gas to bring the situation under control.

A tense situation has been prevailing in the area since yesterday. Six people were detained from the spot after the incident while members of law enforcing agencies have been patrolling the area to ward off any violent incident further, he said.

Later, the body was sent to the Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.