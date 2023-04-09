5 city corporation polls: AL starts distributing forms

The ruling Awami League has started distributing the party nomination forms for elections to Gazipur, Barishal, Khulna, Sylhet and Rajshahi City Corporations and five municipalities.

Organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain received the nomination paper on bahalf of Khulna City Corporation mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleq, while former BCL president Jashimuddin collected the form in-person as Barishal City Corporation candidate.

Sayem Khan, deputy office secretary of the party, started the distribution programme at Awami League’s Dhanmondi political office on Sunday.

According to the scheduled announced earlier, the Gazipur City Corporation election will be held on May 25, Barishal and Khulna on June 12; and Sylhet and Rajshahi on June 21.