Couple held with hemp in Moulvibazar

Police have arrested a couple along with one kilograms of hemp from Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Saturday afternoon.

The arrested are Sitaram Chatree, 60, and Komla Chatree, 40, residents of Lombatila area of Clevedon tea garden in the upazila.

Kulaura Police Station officer-in-charge Md Abdus Salek said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a raid in Lombatila area and arrested the couple along with the drugs.

A case was filed with the police station against them under Narcotics Control Act and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.