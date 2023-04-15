Gold price increased by Tk 1,283 per bhori

Bangladesh Jewelers Association (BAJUS) has raised the price of 22-carat gold by Tk 1,283 per bhori following an increase in the price of pure gold in the bullion market.

The matter was confirmed in a press release, signed by BAJUS Price Determination and Price Monitoring Standing Committee Chairman, MA Hannan Azad, on Saturday.

The new prices will come into effect from Sunday.

The price of 22-carat of gold has been raised to Tk 98,444 a bhori (11.664 grams) from Tk 97,161 per bhori, 21-carat Tk 93,954, 18-carat Tk 80,540, and gold of traditional method Tk 67,126 respectively.

Earlier, the price of 22-carat of gold was Tk 97,161 a bhori on April 10.

On April 2, the price of 22-carat of gold was increased by Tk 1,516 a bhori and fixed at Tk 99,144.