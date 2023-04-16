Bangladesh for strong statement against interference in countries’ internal affairs at upcoming G-77 Summit

Bangladesh has stressed the need for strengthening the G-77 forum under the current presidency of Cuba and for coming up with a strong statement against interference in the internal affairs of other countries at the upcoming G-77 Summit.

The Summit will be held in Havana in September 2023 to promote and safeguard the interests of developing countries.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Canada, Dr. Khalilur Rahman, presented his credentials — as concurrent Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba — to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez at the Presidential Palace in Havana on Saturday.

The Ambassador received a guard of honour from the presidential guard at the palace.

After the presentation of the letters of credence, a discussion was held with the Cuban president in presence of Bruno Eduardo Rodríguez Parrilla, foreign minister of Cuba.

The president of Cuba highlighted the long-standing and friendly bilateral relations laid down by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Cuban Revolutionary leader and its former president Fidel Castro.

He also highlighted the bond of existing friendship ever since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries. He deeply appreciated Bangladesh’s support to Cuba in different international organizations and looked forward to continuing collaboration between the two countries.

On his part, the ambassador also recalled the support of the Cuban people and its government led by the revolutionary leader Fidel Castro during Bangladesh’s war of liberation in 1971, and personal friendship between Bangabandhu and Castro.

The ambassador specifically mentioned that in recognition to the support to Liberation War by revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, the Government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina awarded him ‘Bangladesh Liberation War Honour’ on March 24, 2013.

The ambassador also thanked the president for the support of the Cuban government to Bangladesh in different international forums and requested Cuba to continue to support Bangladesh on issues, including the safe and sustainable repatriation of 1.3 million Rohingyas from Bangladesh to their homeland in Myanmar.

The ambassador, among other things, highlighted the need for strengthening business relations between the two countries and finding ways to promote trade in the context of the difficulties arising from the current conflict situation in the world, as well as other restrictions.

Before and after the presentation of the letters of credence, the ambassador met the Deputy Foreign Minister Josefina de la Caridad Vidal Ferreiro and the Deputy Minister for Foreign Trade and Investment Déborah Rivas Saavedra respectively to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral issues of mutual interests.

It was agreed to conclude a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two governments to explore and identify areas of mutual cooperation and to promote trade between the two countries.

The ambassador also met the president of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce and discussed means to strengthen and diversify business relations between Bangladesh and Cuba, including the export of readymade garments (RMG), leather products and jute fibers from Bangladesh.

They also discussed cooperation between the Chambers of Commerce of both countries.

Emphasis was also put on cooperation in medical biotechnology and the trade in essential medicines between the two countries.

A visit of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) delegation from Bangladesh to Cuba was also agreed upon.