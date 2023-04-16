HC declares April 20 a general holiday

The High Court Division of the Supreme Court has declared April 20 a general holiday on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Supreme Court administration has issued a notification in this regard signed by Munshi MD Moshiar Rahman, Registrar of the High Court Division, BSS reports.

Earlier, the government issued a notification from the Ministry of Public Administration on April 11 declaring April 20, the day after the holy Shab-e-Qadr as a public holiday.

The notice stated that the holiday has been extended by one day by executive order, to facilitate the movement of holidaymakers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, held on April 10 at the cabinet meeting room of the Jatiya Sangsad.