8 killed in lightning in Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Sunamganj

Eight people were killed by lightning in Sylhet, Moulvibazar and Sunamganj districts on Sunday.

Sunamganj : Our correspondent reports: Six farmers were killed in lightning during harvesting the paddy at three upazilas in Sunamganj district. The incidents happened at Tahirpur, Dowarabazar and Chhatak upazilas on Sunday (April 23) morning and afternoon.

The deceased were Milon Mia, 14, and Tara Mia, 32, from Erukhai village in Dowarabazar upazila; Mahim Mia, 13, from village Debergaon; Arash Ali, 60, from village Barakapon; and Abdus Samad from village Char Durlav under Chhatak upazila; Ramjan Ali, 14, from village Kukurkandi under Tahirpur upazila; Riaz Uddin, 32, from village Lalbagh under Sreemangal upazila; and Sama Shabdakar, 32, from village Tilokpur under Kamalganj upazila.

Dowarabazar: Dowarabazar Police Station OC Deb Dulal said Milon Mia and Tara Mia died on the spot while harvesting paddy at Chouddakuri Haor and Kaladera Haor respectively in Lakkhipur area.

Chhatak: Chhatak Police Station OC Khan Md Mainul Zakir said Mahim Mia died while harveting paddy in a field in Debergaon village, while Arash Ali and Abdus Samad died while harvesting paddy in a field in Barakapan village.

Tahirpur : Ramjan Ali died in lightning while harvesting paddy at Golaghat Haor adjacent to village Kukurkandi, Tahirpur Police Station OC Syed Iftekhar Hossain said.

Sreemangal : Sreemangal Upazila Health Complex medical officer Dr Ajanta Debi said Riaz Uddin was brought in dead at the health complex.

His wife said he went to Hail Haor in the morning to harvest paddy where he died due to lightning strike.

Kamalganj : Sama Shabdakar, 32, of village Tilokpur under Kamalganj upazila went to bring cattle at about 10:00am. At that time he died along with his cow due to lightning strike.